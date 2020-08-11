Three held for duping man worth Rs 8L posing as cousin from USA

Kolkata: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a man worth Rs eight lakh in Lake Town on Monday.

According to police, on Wednesday a resident of a housing complex in Lake Town, identified as Ankur Garg lodged a complaint against an unknown miscreant alleging that an unknown person posed as his cousin Abhishek Goel who stays in the United States of America (USA) and urgently demanded Rs eight lakh. Garg told police that he had received a message on his Whatsapp from a number demanding the money. A picture of Goel was attached as a display picture on Whatsapp.After Garg transferred the money to a bank account which was provided in the message found that the money was transferred to the account of a person identified as Bhavesh Mehta.

During the probe police found that Mehta and two of his associates with help of technology sent the fraud message. On Monday Mehta and two of his associates were arrested. The trio were produced at the Bidhannagar Court and have been remanded to police custody for eight days.