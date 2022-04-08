Three held for beating youth to death

KOLKATA: Three persons were arrested by the cops of Narkeldanga police station for allegedly beating a youth to death on Thursday.



According to police, the youth identified as Sheikh Shamim alias Nata (32) was found dead on Canal East road on Thursday morning by his mother Meena Sheikh.

The woman alleged that her son was murdered by someone as she had received a call from an unknown man on who asked Meena to return his mobile phone and purse, which Shamim had stolen.

During the probe, cops tracked the mobile from which Meena was called and detained the prime accused identified as Dipak Ray.

During interrogation, Ray confessed that he along with two others had beaten Shamim due to which he died.

After arresting Ray, cops picked up two more persons identified as Meherilal Chowdhury and Vijay Lal on Thursday night.

Cops came to know that Shamim was called by Ray and asked to return his mobile phone and the purse.

Over this issue, an altercation broke out. Following the altercation, Shamim was beaten to death.