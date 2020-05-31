Three held for assaulting police
Kolkata: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel of Anandapur police station on Friday night.
According to sources, on Friday morning an altercation broke out between two families in West Chowbaga area and both the families got involved in a scuffle.
After police was informed, a team from Anandapur police station tried to control the situation.
All of a sudden three persons identified as Raj Narayan Kunwar, Pankaj Kumar Kunwar and Pawan Kunwar attacked the police personnel.
Two constables of Anandapur police station suffered injuries due to the assault.
Later another police team went to the spot and detained the accused trio.
In the evening the SI lodged a complaint against the three accused persons after the assaulted police personnel were treated at Baghajatin State General Hospital.
Later a case was initiated against Raj Naranayan, Pawan and Pankaj on charges
of 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant
from discharge of his
duty) and 114 (abettor
present when offence is committed) of the IPC, they were arrested.
