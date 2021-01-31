Three held, arms and ammunition seized

Kolkata: The Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Detective Department arrested three persons and seized six 9mm pistols along with 12 magazines on Saturday morning.



Acting on a tip off, the ARS team was maintaining strict vigil at Babughat bus terminus. They were informed that two people will arrive in Kolkata from Bihar with arms and ammunition. Around 6:30 am, the source spotted the two suspects, identified as Shahrukh Mistry of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas and Yasmeen Begum alias Roshni of Baruipur in South 24-Parganas, carrying two bags. The ARS team followed the duo. The duo was intercepted in front of Eden Garden railway ticket counter.

Cops found four 9mm pistols and eight magazines from Begum's possession, while two 9 mm pistols and four magazines were found in Mistry's bag. During interrogation, Mistry and Begum confessed that they had procured the arms and ammunition from Bhagalpur in Bihar. They were about to hand over those objects to an arms dealer, identified as Abdul Salim Gazi alias Bablu of Baruipur. Later, a police team went to Baruipur and nabbed Gazi.