Three dead, several injured in road mishap

Darjeeling: In a tragic incident, 3 youths died and many others were injured when the pickup van they were returning home in, after playing a football match, met with an accident in the Kurseong sub division.

The incident had occurred on Sunday evening at around 6pm in Norbung Tea Estate. The youths were returning home after a football match in Gitangey.

In the accident 3 persons died, 2 are critically injured along with 4 others who are undergoing treatment in various medical facilities. 12 others were discharged after primary treatment. "The accident occurred in Ghantidanra at around 6pm when the pickup van (WB 73 C 1405) failed to navigate a steep gradient and rolled down. It fell off the road and

landed on the road below. It could have been because of brake failure," stated Sagar Pradhan, OC, Tindharia police outpost.

The deceased include Suraj Thapa (25 years) who was driving the vehicle; Dippal Thapa (22 years) and Ashwin Tamang (16.) While Tamang died in a private nursing home, the other two died at the Sukna Block Primary Health Center.

The two critically injured include Suren Subba (42 years) who is admitted at NBMCH and Aryan Khawas (15 years) in Sunrise Nursing Home. GTA Chairman Anit Thapa visited the Sukna BPHC on Monday morning. He has extended condolence to the families of the deceased and has assured all help and assistance to the families of the injured.