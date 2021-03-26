Three dead after tanker topples

KOLKATA: Three youths died after an oil tanker turned turtle on them early on Thursday morning in Ekbalpore.

The youths identified as Samir Ahmed (23), Md. Rasidur Rahman (20) and Md. Akil (20) were riding a motorcycle along the Diamond harbor Road. At the crossing of Mayurbhanj Road, an oil tanker carrying soyabean oil somehow lost control as the motorcycle came close to it before it got noticed. The driver of the oil tanker lost control and it turned turtle on the trio.

Immediately Ekbalpore police station was informed. Soon a crane was arranged to pull up the tanker.

'After a few moments the bodies were recovered. The driver of the oil tanker has been arrested.