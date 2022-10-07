Three dead after bus hits them on Sealdah Flyover

KOLKATA: Three youths including two women were killed in a tragic road accident late on Wednesday night on Sealdah flyover after a bus from route 46 hit them.



Police have registered a case under non bailable sections and arrested the driver and seized the bus as well.

On Wednesday night around 1:10 am, six persons including a woman were walking along the Vidyapati Setu commonly known as Sealdah flyover towards Rajabazar. Though walking on the flyover is not allowed the group members were heading towards North.

Suddenly a bus from the route number 46 which was moving towards the same direction, hit them from behind. The Injured pedestrians were rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where a woman identified as Aditi Gupta (18) was declared brought dead. Five other injured persons were shifted to a private hospital in Alipore area where two others identified as Rahul Kumar Prasad (30) and Nandini Prasad (17) succumbed to their injuries.

After the accident the driver of the bus somehow managed to flee but police had detained the conductor and helper of the bus.

Later a case was registered at the Muchipara police station and Fatal Squad Traffic Police (FSTP) took over the investigation. The contractor Nuruddin Khan and helper Arman Khan alias Bablu were arrested. Police are looking for the driver of the bus.

In a separate incident a youth was killed and another suffered critical injuries after a motorcycle rammed with the road divider near Ram mandir in New Town on Tuesday night.