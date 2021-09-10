Three-day carnival of electric vehicles from September 24

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will organise a three-day carnival of e-vehicles from September 24 to create awareness among people about these cars.



On World Electric Vehicle Day, the locations of the EV charging stations along with their direction in New Town were uploaded on Google map. Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA—who has been personally driving an e-vehicle since the past five years— inaugurated the programme. There are eight charging centres in New Town.

The state government proposes to introduce EVs combined across all segments by 2022. The state Power department has proposed to set up charging infrastructure at a 25-km interval along the National Highway.

The carnival will be joined by the e-vehicle manufacturers and banks. There will be programmes to create awareness among the people and encourage them to use e-vehicles. The carnival will be held opposite gate number1 of Eco Park. The visitors can take test drives of e-vehicles and meet officials of the e-vehicle manufacturing firms.

Visitors can ask questions about the cars, particularly the longevity of the battery and their maintenance

In New Town, electric buses were first introduced three years ago. Now, the state government has 80 electric buses and the number will go up in phases.

A senior state government official said Suzuki will introduce its first EV in India shortly. Tata Motors has plans to introduce 10 different types of EVs by 2025.

It now has Nexon SUV and Tigor Sedan in the EV segment. Mahindra and Mahindra plans to introduce 5 lakh e-vehicles by 2025.