Three cops hurt after explosion at police stn in Berhampore
KOLKATA: Three police personnel were injured after an explosion took place inside the Berhampore police station in Murshidabad on Monday afternoon.
The police personnel have been admitted at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Superintendent of Police (SP), K Sabari Rajkumar visited Berhampore police station and took stock of the situation.
According to sources, around 1 pm on Monday, an explosion took place inside the 'malkhana' of the police station.
When police personnel on duty at the ground floor rushed upstairs found three of their colleagues including an Assistant Sub Inspector, a Constable and a civic volunteer. Immediately the injured policemen were rushed to the hospital. Despite no fire had broken out, fire brigade was informed.
Sources informed that there were some batteries kept inside the 'malkhana' along with other seized articles in connection with several cases. It is suspected that due to some reasons the batteries exploded. However the actual cause of the explosion is yet to be identified. A probe has been initiated to find out why the explosion had taken place.
