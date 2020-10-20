Three BJP Zilla Parishad members join Trinamool

BALURGHAT: Three BJP Zilla Parishad (ZP) members who once shifted from Trinamool returned to their old party fold again on Monday.



The three ZP members-Chintamoni Biha, Mofijuddin Mian and Pratima Mondal along with 300 others from BJP, Left Front and Congress joined the state ruling Trinamool Congress in a programme at Trinamool party office in Balurghat.

District party chief Goutam Das, party chairman Sankar Chakraborty, two district party coordinators Subhas Chaki and Lalita Tigga and veteran party leader Biplab Mitra attended the programme.

The ZP members and the workers had also been given the party flags by the attended TMC leaders.

"The three Zilla Parishad members who once left our party returned again and they were also welcomed by the district party leadership. Their shifting from our party to saffron brigade was a wrong choice. Despite the three members, around 300 workers from other parties joined the TMC party fold on the same day," said Goutam Das.

According to Das, the BJP had forced them to switch sides by intimidating them but could not hold on to them

for long.

It may be mentioned that the three ZP members who had switched over to the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 were in touch with the TMC party top brass and have expressed a wish to return to the party fold.

They were not seen in the public programme of the saffron party recently.

Expressing happiness after joining Trinamool, one of the ZP members Chintamoni Biha said: "It was my wrong decision to quit Trinamool Congress. A few days ago, I expressed my wish to rejoin Trinamool to the district leadership and the party leadership has welcomed the decision."

Notably the 18-member-led zilla parishad is now entirely dominated by TMC.