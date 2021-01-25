Three BJP leaders suspended for a year

Kolkata: Three BJP leaders in Cooch Behar have been suspended for a year by the party leadership for their anti party activity.



According to Tugangunge town Mondal president Ripan Pal, three BJP leaders identified as Jayanta Majumdar, Lakshman Karmakar and Monojoy Karmakar were involved in anti party activity.

They were allegedly involved in several unethical activities using the name of the party.

However, over the issue the infighting within the saffron party has again come to light. The suspended BJP leaders claimed that they have been victimized as they had protested against the extortion being done by the

party leaders.

Among the three suspended BJP leaders, Lakshman said that those who suspended them are the new entrants in the party. They are allegedly involved in extortion and other unethical activity.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leadership in Cooch Behar claimed that infighting between the old and new BJP workers and leaders is a

daily issue.

District Trinamool Congress president, Parthapratim Roy said that several BJP leaders have already got in touch with those who want to join

the party.