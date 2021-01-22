Three BJP leaders held for raising 'goli maro' slogan

Kolkata: Three BJP activists including its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Shaw have been arrested for allegedly raising 'goli maro...' (shoot the traitors) slogan at a roadshow of party leader Suvendu Adhikari, police said on



Thursday.

On Wednesday during the rally where Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee were taking part, a large number of saffron party workers were trailing the truck. All of a sudden people heard the slogan, 'desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro saalo ko'. After controversy cropped up over the slogan, police were informed.

Later cops started scrutinising several video footages and identified three people including the president of BJP Yuva Morcha Hooghly district, Suresh Shaw shouting the slogan, while others were following him.

On Thursday police arrested Shaw and two other BJP workers on charges of instigating violence.

Earlier during a rally in March, last year where Amit Shah was taking part, the same slogan was shouted by several BJP workers. Later police initiated a suo motu case and nabbed several BJP workers who were identified from a few video

footages.