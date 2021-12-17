Three arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.40 cr in Siliguri

DARJEELING: Based on specific intelligence around 4pm on Thursday, a team of the Special Operation Group and NJP police station detained three suspects at Kamrangaguri overbridge and recovered 700 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 1.40 crore from their joint possession. All three accused have been arrested and taken into custody.

The three arrested, include Saniur Seikh (28) of Kaliachak, Malda; Ayesha Begam (38) of Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur and Menoka Khatun (21yrs) of Biswas Colony, Matigara Rail Gate, PS Matigara, Darjeeling. They are active members of a drug cartel involved in illegal supply and sale of contraband drugs to the users in and around Siliguri, stated a police officer. A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been initiated.