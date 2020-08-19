Three arrested for stealing ATM card and withdrawing Rs 35 lakh

Kolkata: Three persons including a woman have been arrested by the police personnel of the Detective Department's watch section of Kolkata Police for allegedly withdrawing huge amounts of money after stealing an ATM card.

According to police, on June 1, Anurag Agarwal, a resident of an housing complex located on Prince Anwar Shah Road lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur police station alleging that unknown miscreants have stolen an ATM card which belonged to his father Satyanarayan Agarwal who died in January, and withdrew Rs 35 lakhs.

After police started probing the case, they obtained the transaction details from the bank and also started scrutinizing the CCTV footage of the ATMs in several places of Nadia and Hooghly district. In the footage police spotted two persons wearing masks and caps withdrawing the money using the stolen card. Following that police circulated the pictures of the two suspects among its sources and on August 13, came to know about their identity.

The duo identified as Ranjit Mallick of Ramkrishnapur and Soumitra Sarkar of Guptipara, at Balagarh in Hooghly were brought to Kolkata. During interrogation they told police that their mother in law Rita Rita Roy who works as domestic help at the Agarwal family's residence gave them the ATM card along with PIN.