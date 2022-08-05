Three arrested for duping man of Rs 4.10L on pretext of purchasing his vehicle

KOLKATA: Three persons were arrested on Wednesday night from Haridevpur for allegedly duping owner of a car promising to buy it and pay the amount through a demand draft.



According to police, during the month of May, a man identified as Gopal Das of Sonarpur lodged a complaint at the Parnasree police station alleging that he had been duped of Rs 4.10 lakh and his car was stolen. He informed the cops that he had given an advertisement on a website to sell his car. Seeing the advertisement, a man who introduced himself as Balai Das called him and offered the amount mentioned in the website to buy the car. Balai also told Gopal that he would pay the amount through a demand draft.

As he was getting the desired amount, Gopal agreed. Later both the parties decided to complete the deal at P-225/15, Upen Banerjee in Parnasree on May 7. On the day of deal, Balai sent a driver along with the demand draft.

After the deal, the man sent by Balai left with the car after handing over the bank draft. On the next day, when Gopal submitted the draft to the bank, it was found to be a fake one.

During probe, cops tracked the driver who was found to be hired from a driver hiring centre. Balai contacted him over phone. The draft was handed over to him by a bike taxi rider, who was hired by Balai.

The driver was also instructed to hand over the car to a man identified as Jiyaur Rahaman. After the hand over process completed, Rahaman gave the driver Rs 2.50 lakh which he subsequently handed over to another man near Kabardanga area. Rahaman transferred Rs 1 lakh to a bank account as directed by Balai. Police came to know that the account was registered in the name of Paresh Patra of Kalitala in Haridevpur.

When he was questioned found that he was not aware of the bank account opened in his name. Later polices started tracking the numbers from which Balai used to make calls and arrested Netai Maity alias Rajkumar Maity of Haridevpur. Pursuing his statement, two more people identified as Chandan Dey and Bijan Das alias Tota were arrested.