Thousands throng to pay last respect to Tapas Paul

Kolkata: As Tapas Paul's last journey began, thousands of fans thronged the motor cage of, the subaltern's hero, to bid adieu to their 'Shaheb'. The actor turned politician's last rites were conducted with full state honours at the Keoratola crematorium.



Actors Jeet, Indrani Dutta, director Haranath Chakraborty went to Paul's flat at Sapphire Court on Wednesday morning to pay their homage. Paul died at a private nursing home in Mumbai early on Tuesday morning. His mortal remains were flown into the city on Tuesday night. The body was kept at Rabindra Sadan where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went in the morning to pay her last respect.

Paul, who is survived by wife Nandini and daughter Sohini, was once a household name – courtesy of being featured in hit songs, like Ami je ke tomar tumi taa bujhe nao and E amar gurudakshina. His Filmfare-winning Saheb was remade in Hindi with Anil Kapoor as the lead.

Thousands of admirers of Paul gathered at Rabindra Sadan to bid farewell to their hero. His mortal remains were taken to the Technicians' Studio at Tollygunge where Paul started his career way back in 1980.

His first film Dadar Kirti, which was directed by Tarun Majumdar was a super hit and catapulted him to instant stardom. Paul was a very successful romantic hero after the Uttam Kumar era.

His films like Bhalobasa Bhalobasa, Parabat Priya, Guru Dakshina and Saheb were superhits. He was one of those rare actors whose inaugural debut made him a matinee idol. He had acted in more than 300 films.