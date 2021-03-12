Thousands reach hosp to say 'get well soon didi'

Kolkata: Thousands of people from different walks of life turned up at the hospital and prayed for their beloved "Didi's" speedy recovery.



Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty too visited the hospital. Besides wishing her speedy recovery, Nusrat said: "She is a fighter and she is going to fight back soon.

She herself has said that she is a street fighter. So I wish we get her back in her usual form as early as possible." When Banerjee was undergoing treatment at the hospital's Woodburn Ward, thousands of common people were found silently waiting outside the block praying for her speedy recovery.

While there were some who were found carrying banners with the message "Get Well Soon Didi". Even a board was found set up by some Trinamool Congress workers with "Get Well Soon" written on it and people were found leaving "single liner" on it wishing her speedy recovery. Trinamool Congress worker Madan Mitra too visited the hospital.

He also wrote "Get Well Soon" on a piece of cloth and put up on a wall inside the hospital. "How come the incident took place the day after the DGP was changed if there is no conspiracy in it," he raised the

question.

Ajit Kundu, a resident of Bhowanipore, came to the hospital with a board containing photograph of Mamata Banerjee hanging from his neck. Pointing his figure at the board, he said: "Look there is something written on it. It is "Banglar Garbo Mamata Banerjee". We are proud of her and she will fight back soon. She was planfully attack so that she cannot campaign. But no one can stop her. She will recover soon and give its befitting reply."

A middleaged man is sitting outside the Woodburn Block with a photograph of Banerjee on his lap since she was admitted to the hospital and he will continue to be there till the time TMC supremo is

discharged.

Some BJP leaders including Tathagata Roy, Shamik Bhattacharya and Locket Chatterjee visited the hospital amid go back slogan.

Protest rallies were also organised at different parts of the state in which Trinamool Congress workers held the BJP responsible for the alleged attack on the

Chief Minister.