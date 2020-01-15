Thousands of devotees throng ghats of River Hooghly on Makar Sankranti
Kolkata: Thousands of people took a holy dip in River Hooghly on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Wednesday.
The devotees gathered along the bank of the river from early in the morning. Elaborate police arrangements were in place on the ghats to facilitate the devotees.
Divers and disaster management personnel were kept on standby to combat any untoward incident. Kolkata Police have also set up two watchtowers to intensify vigil.
A special Ganga Puja was observed at Baghbazar and several voluntary organisations fed people free-of-cost on the occasion. In many Bengali households, the guests were treated with Pitha and Puli, which are traditional Bengali delicacies.
Hundreds of people took part in kite-flying in Howrah and Hooghly districts from early morning. Competitions were also held in many areas of Hooghly.
In Bakreshwar, the devotees took a dip at the hot spring, while thousands of people took a holy dip in River Ajay. It is said that Jaidev had taken a holy dip in the river on this auspicious day.
Meanwhile, bauls, fakirs and darbesh from different parts of Bengal assembled at the Baul Mela in Kenduli on the occasion.
Makar Sankranti is associated with the end of winter and beginning of summer. From January 15, the days start to become longer while nights get shorter.
