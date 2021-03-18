Thousands of BJP workers join TMC in Jhargram

Kolkata: Thousands of BJP workers joined Trinamool Congress at Nayagram in Jhargram protesting against false assurances given by leaders of ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



Members of around 35 families and several other villagers of Damodarpur area in Nayagram block joined Trinamool Congress by taking flag from the party's local leader Ujjal Dutta.

The villagers have joined Trinamool Congress as BJP had assured of connecting Jhargram with Baripada in Odisha. But they did not fulfil the assurances. At the same time they have given a series of assurances for development of Jangalmahal before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

But nothing has been done yet. Instead, various development work have been carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government.

They have appreciated the Duare Sarkar programme—the biggest outreach drive in the country—of the state government.

Through Duare Sarkar a large section of people in Jangalmahal has got caste certificates and they were provided with several benefits

under the a dozen state run schemes.

Dulal Murmu, Trinamool Congress candidate from Nayagram, said the people of Jangalmahal have realised their mistake.

They have understood that BJP had given false promises just to get votes of innocent people of Jangalmahal before 2019 parliamentary polls. This time the result of Jangalmahal will be completely different.