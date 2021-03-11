Thousands, including protesting farmers from Singhu, take out rally; urge people not to vote for BJP

Kolkata: Thousands of people, including six leaders of the farmers' movement at Singhu border, coming from different walks of life took part in a rally on Wednesday urging people not to vote for the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections.



The rally titled 'No vote to BJP' started from Ramlila Maidan off Entally and ended at Elite Cinema Hall opposite the headquarters of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

It may be recalled that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee had congratulated the move of 'No vote to BJP' group while announcing the list of party candidates.

The non-political group was formed at a meeting held at Bharat Sabha Hall on January 4. Members of the group have set up committees in the districts upto the block-level. Many supporters from the districts took part in the rally on Wednesday.

The speakers representing the farmers demanded the withdrawal of the three draconian laws that would ruin the farmers and the common people. They narrated how the police had tortured them and forced them to withdraw the movement.

The speakers said: "We urge the people of Bengal not to vote for BJP. BJP's sole business is to support big businessmen and traders. The party is the biggest enemy of the common people. The farm laws will ultimately kill the farmers."

Speakers from the city said: "BJP is trying to divide society on the basis of religion. The saffron brigade is letting loose the Hindus against the Muslims and in many areas they are inciting the various groups of Hindus against each other. BJP is leaving no stones unturned to establish its control over Bengal as it is up to destroy Bengali tradition, culture and intelligentsia.