Those with no ground reality connection calling the shots: BJP MP Arjun Singh

Kolkata: A spree of mass resignations, factional feud within the party and hurling barbs against a section of the leaders may push the state BJP towards further disintegration; believe a section of the Trinamool Congress leaders in the state. It is evident as the top leaders of the party are often coming out in the open and attacking others. Fighting its own partymen has become a challenge for the state BJP. The organisational strength of the Bengal BJP continues to erode in the face of mass resignations in various parts of the state every now and then.



BJP MP Arjun Singh has now perhaps joined the rebel group by strategically heaping praises on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on jute issues. It has given birth to new speculations in political circles. On the eve of the meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday, Barrackpore MP Singh on Sunday said the state party is led by incompetent people who lack the capacity of winning elections.

Singh said: "The state BJP is run by people who are incompetent and do not have any idea about the organisation. By posting tweets on social media, we cannot dislodge the TMC from power in West Bengal. Those having no connection with the ground reality are calling the shots while proven fighters having a mass base are being ignored. This way, BJP will not be able to come to power in Bengal."

Singh alleged that many effective workers and leaders have been sidelined by some state leaders. These ineffective leaders are doing harm to the party. Right leaders should be given the right posts if BJP wants to come to power in Bengal.

"Group politics has done enormous harm to the party. There is infighting in every political party, but during the elections, all the groups work together. BJP leaders pretend to be united but the groups work differently at the time of the election," Singh further added.

In a desperate bid to save the state unit, the central BJP has asked the state leaders to give importance to the party's old-timers. It was learnt that the party is going to lift the suspension order on Ritesh Tiwari shortly. In the districts also, the party has started to get in touch with the old leaders who are no longer in active politics because of the highhandedness of the new ones.