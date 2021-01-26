Those who want to leave do so quickly, train will leave platform soon: Mamata

Pursura (Hooghly): Stating that the defectors wanting to join BJP to save their black money should not delay in taking the step forward as there is no place for such leaders in her party, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday.



Sending a strong message to the turncoats she said they will not be taken back in the party whose actual base is its booth workers at the grassroots level.

While addressing a mammoth rally in which 15 out of 16 MLAs of the party were present, Banerjee said: "One or two are leaving the party and joining BJP considering it as a washing machine that will help to turn their black money white. But I would like to clearly tell these leaders that do not ever try to return. We will not take you back in our party. We will take only those who work with dignity."

"Those standing in a queue (to join BJP) must hurry or else the train would leave the platform. Please go and bow your head before them (BJP)," she said, taking a dig at the defectors, adding that neither Trinamool Congress nor Bengal deserve such "backbone less" leaders.

She thundered: "You are fleeing being well aware that Trinamool Congress will not give ticket to you all this time. Why should we give ticket to you all? Trinamool Congress gives ticket to them who work for the people."

"I would prefer to slit my throat than bow my head before the BJP," she said, urging her party workers to write posters on newspapers and to wash party flags to reuse it if needed as Trinamool Congress is a party of poor people unlike the BJP that spends crores for its publicity.

Besides both the MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Aparupa Poddar, all the party's MLAs from the district apart from Uttarpara's MLA Prabir Ghoshal attended the meeting.

The MLAs from the district, those attended the meeting, include the state Agriculture Marketing minister Tapan Dasgupta, Minister of State for the Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen and MoS fisheries Ashima Patra. Senior leader Firhad Hakim also raised his voice against BJP's politics of hatred.

Raising the issue of the law and order situation due to BJP's infighting in Burdwan, Banerjee urged the women brigade to come forward to give a befitting reply to the saffron party if they try to terrorise people.

She once again urged people to take money with which the BJP will approach, but not to cast a single vote in their favour.