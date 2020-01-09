Those who don't have political existence are calling strikes: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the CPI(M) for carrying out hooliganism in the name of a 24-hour general strike called by the Left trade unions to protest against the economic policies of the Centre on Wednesday.



Banerjee said those who don't have any political existence in the state are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing "cheap politics" of strikes.

"CPI(M) has lost its ideology. Keeping bombs under train tracks cannot be protest. If there would have been any damage, then it would have affected the common man. Merely by calling a bandh, you can't protest. You have to be on the streets to protest like we are doing by conducting regular meetings and continuous protests," said Banerjee, before leaving for Kolkata from Sagar Island.

She reiterated that she was on a hunger strike continuously for 26 days for farmers' land protest. "Not a single bus was vandalised then. I had staged a demonstration for human rights in Dharmatala for 21 days after which the state human rights commission was created. That is what you call protest."

She further maintained: "They call strikes every year instead of organising people's movement. Despite being in power, we are brave enough to protest against the NRC and the CAA. We have condemned the violence inside JNU campus."

The Chief Minister also pointed out: "I support the issue but not the hooliganism of the CPI(M). In Durgapur, people are attacking bikers. At other places, bus passengers are being roughed up. At some places, stones are being pelted. I condemn this. They have not done anything during their 34-year reign. They are destroying whatever we have created. It is the common people who suffer during strikes. Action will be taken against those destroying public properties."

"Strikes called by Left trade unions earlier were rejected by people. They want to get cheap publicity by calling bandhs and hurling bombs at buses," Banerjee said adding that instead of gaining publicity in this way, they should wind up politically, Banerjee said.

Comparing the CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit with its counterpart in Kerala where the party is in power, the TMC supremo said there the Leftists do not resort to violence unlike their comrades in this state.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC, Banerjee pointed out that her government is constantly protesting against its implementation.

"We are constantly protesting against CAA, NPR and NRC. Why CPI(M) is not protesting in places where they are in power," said Banerjee.