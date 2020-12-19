Those leaving party are either inefficient or have gone to save their unauthorised money: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday said that those leaving the party are jumping the ship to hide their inefficiency or save their unauthorised money. Earlier Shilbhadra Dutta, the sitting MLA from Barrackpore resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC)—however, he still continues to be an MLA—triggering speculation that he may join the saffron brigade.



Tendering his resignation he sent a letter to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Dutta had been criticising the party for quite some time. Earlier he had announced that he would not contest in a Trinamool ticket in 2021, Assembly election.

Reacting sharply on those who have left Trinamool, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, party's MP said: "Those leaving the party are either inefficient or they have gone to save their unauthorised money. We do not know what kind of under table deal has taken place. But we are certain that something or the other has happened," she said, adding " "the people in Bengal cannot not tolerate those who have betrayed them and will punish them in due course". On the resignation of Dutta, Firhad Hakim said: "It is unfortunate that a senior person like him has resigned due to indifference with some local leader. This could have been sorted out amicably. I wish a senior leader like him will not join any other party."

Reacting to the resignation, veteran TMC leader Jyotipriyo Mallick, the party's district president of North 24-Parganas, said that TMC is like a banyan tree, which will not be affected with a few leaves falling off as it is deeply entrenched in the lives of the people of Bengal.

"Our leader is Mamata Banerjee and she always has the backing of the masses," Mallick said. Meanwhile, Tapashi Mondol, CPI(M) MLA from Haldia resigned from the party.

Sujan Chakraborty said: "Seven days ago she had told me that she would not join any party. If this has happed then she must have been wooed to join some party."

Moreover, CPI(M)'s East Mindnapore district president Niranjan Sihi alleged that Tapasi Mondal joined BJP against a payment of a hefty amount.

A section of CPI(M) leaders from Haldia including Mondal took around Rs 1.5 crore, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Banasri Maity, Trinamool Congress MLA from Kanthi Uttar Assembly constituency, has resigned from the party.

Amit Shah, Union Home minister is coming to the city on Friday night on a two-day visit. He will be addressing a public rally in Midnapore on Saturday. He will visit Swamiji's ancestral house on Vivekananda Road. He will visit the Siddeshwari temple in West Midnapore and garland Khudiram Bose's statue.

On Sunday he will visit Visva Bharati university and take part in a road show. He is likely to leave for Delhi on Sunday night from Kazi Nazrul airport.