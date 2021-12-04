'Those directly affected to soon depose before state-formed panel'

Kolkata: A two-member inquiry commission set up by the state government to probe the allegations that the Pegasus software was misused to spy on lawyers, politicians and government officials has served notices on 21 persons, including Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor to give their statements in the matter.



The commission consists of retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur and former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Justice (Retired) Jyotirmay Bhattacharya

"Deposition of those claiming to have got directly affected will commence from December 13," Bhattacharya said.

It is alleged that these persons, including Rakesh Asthana, the former CBI director, were under the surveillance of the Centre through the software.

As the commission wants to have the statement of those who had been allegedly kept under surveillance, notices have been served.

Of the 21 persons whom notices have been served, five have responded.

Notices have been served on five more persons. It was learnt that 11 persons had submitted information to the commission without being issued notices.

There is a provision for appearing before the commission both physically or over the virtual mode.

Bhattacharya maintained that two experts on cyber crime are scheduled to make submissions before the commission this week.