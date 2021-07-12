This year, Rath Yatra to be held virtually

kolkata: Rath Yatra, which is the third important festival in Bengal after Durga Puja and Kali Puja, will be held virtually for the devotees for the second consecutive time due to the Covid pandemic on Monday.



At Balaram mandir of Ramakrishna Mission, the festival will be held without devotees.

Every year thousands of devotees and monks used to pull the rath which had once pulled by Sri Ramakrishna.

The famous rathyatra festival of Mahesh in Hooghly will be held without the devotees. It will be a low key affair because of the pandemic. Earlier, thousands of devotees used to gather to pull the rath.

The fairs which used to be held in connection with Rath Yatra at Moulali and Rashbehari will not be held due to the pandemic.

These fairs used to organised for seven days. Artisans mainly from south Bengal districts used to come to the fairs to sell their products.