This year, pets allowed at two Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Are you worried about leaving your pet dogs home while going for pandal hopping during Durga Puja this year? Relax , for this year two Puja pandals one at Shyambazar in North Kolkata and another at Behala in South will allow your pet accompany you to their pandals.



The Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club will open up its pandal exclusively for pet parents between Pratipad and Tritiya while on the other days during Durga Puja, persons willing to take their pets pandal hopping can call up at a helpline number which will be widely circulated and special arrangements will be made for special hassle free entry of the pets.The Atlas Club which is celebrating its 39th year has been inspired by a recent incident for creating a pet friendly Puja this year.Vlogger Rohan Tyagi had created a row in May by taking his dog to the Kedarnath shrine and got the priest put vermillon on the dog' s forehead.

"Lord Shiva who is called Pashupati is the lord of all animals. So if humans are allowed in temples why not dogs? argued Sayak Raj who is designing the pandal on this subject.The Durga idol of 13 feet has been conceptualised as the mother figure consoling another mother, a street dog who has to undergo the pain of losing her puppies to ruthless human activities, like poisoning and reckless driving. There will be an audio used in the background, in which the mother dog will be heard narrating to the Mother of Universe the tales of losing her puppies.

"I have tried to churn out the cruelty meted out to the street dogs and encourage people to be more kind towards them," said Raj speaking on the theme of the Puja.The decoration, including the idols' jewellery, would be made of biodegradable material. Behala Club will however allow pets with certain terms and conditions.

"The pet parents taking their dog to the Puja pandal will have to carry all vaccinated certificates of their respective pets along with waste paper. The dedicated entry gate

for VIPs/ special invitees/ senior citizens / specially abled can

be used for the pet's entry.

Only one parent of the family will be allowed with each

dog. If there are more members in the family, they have to use the general entrance gate," Sayantan Bhattacharjee, assistant general secretary of Behala Club said.

The organiser of Behala Club however said that the idea behind their puja allowing

dogs triggered from simple thinking that an entire family with pet dogs cannot go pandal hopping during Durga Puja

and at least one have to stay at home.

However, with pets being allowed, the entire family can venture out.Both the club organisers are already talking to several NGOs and hospitals for assistance and there will be proper veterinary services in case of an emergency.