This Puja, devotees allowed at Belur Math
KOLKATA: Durga Puja at Belur Math will be held in presence of the visitors.
For the past two years, it was held at the Natmandir of Sri Ramakrishna Temple due to the pandemic and the devotees had seen the Puja online.
This year, the Puja will be held on the Math campus and the devotees and visitors will be allowed to see it.
A huge pandal will be set up on the left side of Sri Ramakrishna temple, where the Puja will be held. It will be shown on social media as well as on television.
Swami Vivekananda had started the Puja in 1901. The residents of the villages, surrounding the Math irrespective of caste, religion and sex have been invited to attend the Puja.
It was a path breaking decision by Swamiji as Puja in Kolkata was restricted to the guests and common people had no place to go.
Saptami Puja will be held on October 2. Mahasthami will be held along with Kumari Puja and Sandhee Puja on October 3 while Mahanavami will be held on October 4. Puja, homa and arrati will be held as per schedule.
Thousands of visitors come to the Belur Math both from the country and abroad to see the Puja.
The visitors offer pushpanjali along with the monks and bramhacharins of the Order.
