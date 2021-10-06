This Puja, city to witness replica of Burj Khalifa

KOLKATA: Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa will be replicated at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal in Kolkata.



The pandal in Lake Town, patronised by state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, will also have special lighting arrangements to give it a majestic look.

"We will strictly adhere to the Covid guidelines as spelt out by the Calcutta High Court. The Puja revelers visiting our pandal will have to follow all norms," an organiser of Sreebhumi said.

The Dubai tower stands at 2,722 ft, with 163 floors, 57 elevators and eight escalators, but the tower at Sreebhumi will be at least 110 ft tall.

Not only the pandal's décor, the gold ornaments which will be offered to Devi Durga will also be special. Devi Durga and her entourage will be traditional and sculpted by Pradip Rudra Pal while the decoration of the pandal is being done by Romeo Hazra.

The decision of creating the replica of Burj Khalifa was floated by Bose himself during the meeting of Bijoya Sammelani in the year 2018. Romeo visited Dubai some time back and took the challenge of crafting the pandal. About 75 persons have been engaged in the work.

"We are hopeful that the hard work will be appreciated by the visitors," a senior member of the club said.