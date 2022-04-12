This 'Poila Baisakh', get your favourite Bengali dish delivered at doorsteps

kolkata: No The state Panchayats and Rural Development department has decided to home-deliver special platters to the doorsteps of the citizens to mark the occasion of Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year's Day). The special menu will be served on both April 14 (the day before Poila Baisakh) and on April 15.



For the first time this year, West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) which is executing the service will also have a special menu for the pets at home. There will be three types of meal for the pets— chicken, fish and mutton for Rs 45, 45 and 65 respectively.

"There is a section of people who will love to enjoy sumptuous food with their family members at home avoiding the gathering in restaurants. Our food package is tailor made for them," a senior CADC official said.

The lunch menu for April 14 and 15 will be priced at Rs 500 per plate that will comprise Dehradun Rice, Tok Dal, Alu Ucche Bhaja with posto (poppy seeds), Hilsa Bhapa (1 piece), Jhargram Wild Chicken Kosha (3 pcs), Chatni, Papad, Misti (2 pc) and paan at Rs 500.

If someone is interested to have add-on items in the form of Hilsa Bhapa or Jhargram Mutton , they will have to pay an additional Rs 200.

The dinner menu will consist of Chicken Biryani and Mutton Biryani at Rs 130 and Rs 175 respectively.

The lunch order should be placed before 8 pm the previous night while the order for dinner can be made on the same day before 10 am.

Order can be placed through WhatsApp numbers 8170887794, 9163123556,9735929413 and 7980745202.

The delivery area of CADC is from Airport (Gate1) to Garia along EM Bypass and from Dunlop in the North Kolkata to Behala in the South which covers Kolkata and Bidhannagar—New Town in entirety.

In Howrah, delivery will be available till Nabanna.