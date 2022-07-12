This isn't the way to invite, Metro insulted CM: TMC

KOLKATA: With Metro Railway authorities inviting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee barely a day before the inauguration ceremony of Sealdah Metro Station, Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised questions about the manner in which the state's CM was invited, who during her tenure as the Railway Minister sanctioned the project and had approved Rs 2 crore.



The party also alleged that the BJP was playing petty politics over the matter and the Indian Railways had insulted the Chief Minister.

"The invitation was dropped at the CM's residence late last night. Is this a way to invite a CM? As the Railway minister, Mamata Banerjee had sanctioned these metro projects and approved Rs 2 lakh crore for it. And, now that person is not being invited for the inauguration?" TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asked, adding that the BJP was playing petty politics over the issue.

"Mamata Banerjee is an elected person. By not giving her name, you are not just insulting her but also the people of Bengal. The Union Minister should have fixed the date in consultation with the Chief Minister," the city Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

The controversy was triggered after Kolkata Municipal Rail Corporation (KMRC) reportedly didn't invite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the inauguration of the Metro station. However, after drawing flak from various quarters the Metro authorities sent an invitation to the Chief Minister on Sunday. KMRC had announced on Saturday that the Metro station would be inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Meanwhile, TMC lawmakers boycotted the inauguration of the Sealdah Metro Station on Monday, alleging that the Indian Railways "insulted" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"We decided to boycott the programme as the Indian Railways have insulted our Chief Minister. Everybody knows how much work Mamata Banerjee has done to ensure seamless passenger services during her tenure as the railway minister," TMC's North Kolkata MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said.

The TMC has been claiming that the railways scheduled the inauguration on Monday, knowing very well that the Chief Minister would not be in the city to attend it. Also, the invitation was sent to her at the "last minute" under public pressure. Banerjee is presently on a tour to North Bengal.