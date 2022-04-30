This Eid, get your favourite food delivered at home

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department will home-deliver special dinner platter from May 1 to 3 to mark the occasion of Eid–Ul-Fitr and Iftar. West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) under the aegis of the state P & RD department will take up the responsibility of such home delivery.



"We have been making arrangements for home-delivering special platters in sync with different festive occasions for the last few years. We have learnt from our experience that there is a section of people who avoid going to restaurants for food and prefer the comforts of their homes to relish their favourite items. The Eid menu has been tailor made matching with the food habits during the festival," a senior CADC official said. The dinner menu comprising Chicken Biriyani, Chicken Chap, Malai Kabab (4 pc), Hariyali Kabab (4pc) and Simui Payesh (100ml) will come up at Rs 425 for each plate. Order should be placed on the same day before 10 am.

Order can be placed through WhatsApp numbers at 8170887794, 9163123556, 9735929413 and 6290225859. The delivery time is by 8 pm.

The delivery area of CADC is from Airport (Gate1) to Garia along EM Bypass and from Dunlop in the north to Behala in the south which covers Kolkata and Bidhannagar- New Town in entirety. In Howrah, delivery will be available till Nabanna.