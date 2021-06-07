Third wave: State to boost Covid infra to treat children

Kolkata: In the wake of a fresh alert by the experts for a possible third wave of Covid in December-January, the State Health department is all set to boost up infrastructure for the treatment of Covid infected children.



The Health department is chalking out a blueprint as to how a parallel infrastructure can be set up in the next couple months to cope with the situation. The senior officials are also examining a proposal to open a dedicated hospital for the treatment of children infected with Covid. The Health department has already noticed that children have been infected during the second wave unlike the first wave when the children were not affected. Experts have predicted that more children will be infected with Covid during the third wave. Two children have died of Covid in the state so far.

According to sources the senior health officials have been planning as to what arrangements have to be taken before the second wave if there is any. In the initial phase of the second wave the number of daily infected cases had suddenly gone up as a result it took little time for the department to put in place adequate infrastructure. This time around, the department is taking up precautionary measures to combat any impending situation. The State Health department has already prepared an advisory for the treatment of Covid infected children. According to the health department, around 5.8 percent of the total Covid affected patients are children. Around 8 children out of a total one lakh need hospitalization. Out of the total children admitted to the hospitals around 14 percent require a critical care unit. Presently, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital has been providing a dedicated treatment for Covid infected patients at its mother child hub. The health department is planning to open another dedicated hospital for the children.

"We will enhance our existing infrastructure for the treatment of Covid infected patients. An elaborate arrangement is being made to fill the gaps. Health department is giving great emphasis on the vaccination of children as well," a senior official said.