Third wave fear: KMC sets up 23 clinics to treat Covid-hit infants

KOLKATA: About 23 Kolkata Municipal Clinics have been set up as dedicated COVID-19 care facilities for children as a part of the state's preparedness to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.



The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation earlier this week. Sources in the state government said a separate room has been set up with necessary arrangements for children as various researchers predicted that the third wave may affect children.

Necessary bed arrangements have been made at these clinics so that babies with mild symptoms can be admitted at these clinics. About 50 beds have been set up exclusively for the babies.

Senior officials of the state government said: "Apart from arranging beds, there are provisions for oxygen too, so patients need not have to go from pillar to post in search of oxygen. The local councilors should be informed if a baby is suffering from COVID-19 and immediately he will arrange for necessary facilities depending on his/her medical condition."

After the fake vaccination racket was busted, KMC urged people to visit the official website of the civic body to know about the designated clinics so that they do not fall prey to fake people.

Atin Ghosh, who is in-charge of the Health department of the civic body, said: "The details of the clinic have already been uploaded to the KMC official website and if they need any information, they should call the KMC helpline number. Even people should refrain themselves from taking help from strangers in times of crisis."