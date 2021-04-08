Third phase polling record 84.6% turnout

Kolkata: The final percentage of voting data released by the Election Commission on Wednesday has witnessed an overall voting percentage of 84.6 per cent in the 31 Assembly constituencies (ACs) that voted during the third phase of elections in Bengal held on Tuesday.



Interestingly the polling percentage in the ACs have been much better in comparison to the last Lok Sabha polls which had a vote percentage of 80.5 per cent so far these ACs are concerned. A district wise analysis shows that 16 constituencies of South 24-Parganas district that went for the polls had an average polling percentage of 85.5 followed by 8 constituencies of Hooghly district that recorded a percentage of 83.7 and the 7 constituencies of Howrah had polling average of 83.5 per cent. As per data available with the Commission, the 16 ACs in South 24-Parganas had a cumulative polling of only 82.5 per cent in the last Lok Sabha polls.

The 8 constituencies in Hooghly had an average of 81.6 per cent and the 7 constituencies had the lowest average of only 80.3 per cent.

The polling percentage in the third phase so far as individual constituencies are concerned has revealed that Khanakul in Hooghly district had the lowest percentage of 78.2 while Goghat in the same district had the highest polling percentage of 88.6 percentage.

Diamond Harbour and Canning East are the other two constituencies in South 24-Parganas where more than 88 per cent polling took place. Canning East registered 88.3 per cent polling while Diamond Harbour had 88 per cent.

However, the polling percentage in this phase has been lower than the second phase of polling when 30 constituencies including Nandigram in West Midnapore district went for the polls on April 1. The overall poll percentage in the second phase was 86.11 and Nandigram where Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee contested against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had a whooping polling percentage of 88 per cent .

The first phase, however, when 30 ACs that included the whole of Purulia and Jhargram and parts of West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Bankura went to polls on March 27, the poll percentage was 84.63.