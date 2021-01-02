Third phase of outreach drive Duare Sarkar to start today

Kolkata: The third phase of the country's biggest outreach drive 'Duare Sarkar' along with the new 'Parae Samadhan' initiative will start on Saturday.



As many as 1.5 crore people have already visited 13,714 camps during the first 2 phases of the Duare Sarkar camps till December 24. Applications of the majority of people for availing the benefits of 12 state-run schemes have been approved.

After the immense success of Duare Sarkar initiative, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the launch of 'Parae Samadhan' programme to execute elementary works at the grassroot level. 'Parae Samadhan' comes as a subsidiary programme of the ongoing Duare Sarkar drive.

The third phase of the Duare Sarkar camps will continue till January 12. More stress will be laid on giving approval to the applications received in the first and second phase.

In the first 2 phases, the highest number of applications were received for the Swasthya Sathi scheme which is aimed at covering the entire 10 crore population in the state.

As many as 53 lakh applications were received for Swasthya Sathi cards through Duare Sarkar camps. Around 38.5 lakh applications have been approved and 8.11 lakh applicants have received the cards.

According to a senior official of the state government, an additional counter will be set up for 'Parae Samadhan' drive through which people can apply for minor projects related to the localities. It will be decided later where the Parae Samadhan camps will be set up after January 25 after culmination of the fourth phase of Duare Sarkar.

Already, there is a database of around 20,000 such works, applications for which were submitted at the Chief Minister's Office earlier. The new applications, which will be received through Parae Samadhan drive, will get added to the database. On-spot inspection will be carried out within 24 hours of receiving an application.

The necessary planning to execute the task, including budgetary allocation, has to be completed within the next 24 hours, said a senior official of the state government.

In the first two phases of Duare Sarkar camps, 3.5 lakh out of 10 lakh applications received for Khadyashree have been approved.

Around 13,000 out of 15,000 applicants and 99,000 out of 1.5 lakh applicants have been enrolled under Shikhashree and Kanysahree Prakalpa respectively.

Around 6.43 lakh out of 9.83 lakh job card applicants have received the benefit. Again, 1,900 out of 2,732 applicants for Jai Johar and 10,000 out of 13,000 applicants for Tapashili bandhu have been enrolled.