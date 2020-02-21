Third edition of Tejaswini workshop to kick-off on March 4

Kolkata: The third edition of Tejaswini, a self-defense workshop for women, will kick off on March 4. The workshop will continue till International Women's Day on March 8.



According to sources, Kolkata Police officials got some ideas on training women after the Sukanya project saw stellar response. Under the project, Kolkata Police had arranged workshops in different schools across the city to provide self-defense training to students.

From there, they thought of providing self-defense training to women citizens. After the plan was conceived, Calcutta Police Sergeant's Institute was given the task of the Tejaswini project. The training is being given by experts without any fees.

During the last two workshops of Tejaswini, more than 350 women took part in each phase. Majority of the participants belong to the age group of 20-25 years.

According to sources, experts in martial arts and combat styles will train the participants. They will be taught how to resist a sudden attack and buy time before help arrives. Apart from helping themselves, 'Tejaswinis' will also be able to help any person in distress. "Our aim is to build confidence among the women who go out of their homes regularly. It is often seen that criminals back off when they are resisted," said a police official.

Senior Kolkata Police officials are expecting more participants than the previous year. To participate in the workshop, willing applicants may apply on the website of Kolkata Police.

They can also register themselves at the Police Athletic Club located opposite East Bengal Club, which is also the venue for the workshop. The workshop will be held from 8 am and 10 am from March 4 till March 8.

The applicants will have to go through a preliminary fitness check to ascertain their mental and physical preparedness before the start of their training.