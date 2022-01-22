'Thika' tenants can build houses as per general rules: KMC

KOLKATA: The process of 'thika' tenancy has been eased by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).



It has been decided during the MMIC meeting that the tenants will be able to build their own houses as per the general building rules of KMC.

"Henceforth, people will not have to go to KMC for 'thika' tenancy. KMC Thika cell under the special commissioner will look into it and contact the concerned person," said Hakim, after conducting a MMICs' meeting, where Member Mayor-in -Council Parks and Gardens and Parking department Debasish Kumar was also present, at KMC Sports Tent on Friday.

After receiving the application, the physical verification will be done by the KMC officials and will be sent to the Cabinet for the approval.

Earlier, they were allowed to build a house up to two stories. But that limit has been lifted. After proper verification by the KMC, permission will be given according to the building rules to build four storey or five storey or more.

Hakim pointed out that the old records lying at the KMC headquarters record room store, which are not required for daily use, will be shifted to another place (corporation owned premises).

In Kolkata, Thika land is around 2,000 acre while in Howrah the figure is around 517 acre.

Thika tenancy land are in areas like Burrabazar, Sovabazar, Chetla and in Kalighat area to name a few.