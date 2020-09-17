'...they will show you grapes & you know grapes are sour, so rely on us as we will put up fight for the welfare of masses'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee urged people not to get swayed by the false promises made by the BJP.



"They (BJP) will show you grapes and you know grapes are sour. So rely on us as we will put up fight for the welfare of the masses and protest them against all odds," she said on Wednesday afternoon adding, "We are always with the people. Our Ma, Mati, Manus government is of the people for the people and by the people and welfare of the people is our topmost priority. We have looked after every sector and given benefits to all sections of people," she remarked.

Trinamool Congress farmers were protesting against the national agriculture policy of the Centre in Singur when its president Becharam Manna called her up. Banerjee asked him to put the cell phone infront of the public address system so that the people around could hear her.

She said it is human nature to make errors and mistakes. The errors are rectified and the mistakes should not be highlighted always as that affects development. "There are some who the errors. The biggest enemy and dacoits are giving advice and forcing us to listen to them. Do not listen to them they cannot do any good to us."

Banerjee said rest assured that the outsiders will not be allowed to rule Bengal. "Bengal will be ruled by the people here and outsiders are not required to rule Bengal," she maintained.

The farmers stood on the agricultural field after maintaining physical distancing and protested against the agriculture policy of the Centre. They alleged that the Centre did not offer any help to restore the agricultural land that got devastated during the super cyclone Amphan in 11 districts.