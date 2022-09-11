Thermocol ban ahead of Puja puts artists in a fix

Kolkata: The Centre's ban on thermocol (polystyrene) just three months ahead of the Durga Puja festival has put artisans of West Bengal in a fix as they use that product for long to decorate pandals and embellish ornaments of the idols.



The artists feel that it would have been better had the government launched an awareness campaign among them about the item's bad effect on the environment and given time to them to find out an alternative product.

The Government of India from July 1 banned the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items such as plates, cups, and straws, besides polystyrene.

Thermocol is a synthetic polymer often used in protective packaging, thermal insulation and decorating various items. However, it is not biodegradable and thus not environment-friendly.