Thermal screening must for pilgrims visiting Ganga Sagar Mela from Outram Ghat

kolkata: Pilgrims going to Ganga Sagar from Outram ghat will have to undergo thermal screening.



If they have high fever or any symptoms of Coronavirus, then they will be asked to undergo COVID -19 test.

This comes after Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim conducted a coordination meeting with Health officials, Army and mela committee officials.

"This year also special arrangements have been made for the pilgrims. There will be vaccination centres at the Outram ghat. If the passengers are not vaccinated, then they can it do from there," said Hakim, after the conducting coordination meeting at the Transit camps at the Outram Ghat/ Babu Ghat on Tuesday.

Hospital concentrator and Oxygen cylinders will also be provided by KMC at Isolation centres for pilgrims, if they are detected as COVID-19 positive. Necessary preliminary treatment with medicines will be provided at the camp site.

"State Transport department will also supply adequate number of buses depending on the requirements of the passenger," Hakim, who is also state Transport minister.

Water Supply department will arrange for sufficient number of water tanks for supply of drinking water.

Temporary installation of tubewells will be made done at the camp site. "Pilgrims will have to register at the transit camp. There will be three centres (Vaccination and COVID testing) made by KMC and state government,. We will ensure Covid norms are followed," said Tarak Nath Trivedi, president of Ganga Sagar Tirthyatri Sanyukta Samity.