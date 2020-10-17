There will be no injustice: Cops assure Balwinder's family

Kolkata: Bringing an end to all "politically motivated" controversies over the arrest of Balwinder Singh during BJP's Nabanna March, his wife Karamjit Kaur on Saturday has highly appreciated the gesture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration after a meeting with officers at Howrah Police Station.

She along with other family members also met Director General of Police Virendra at Bhawani Bhavan on Friday. Sources said that the state police has assured that "there will be no injustice" with Balwinder.

Police had arrested Balwinder, who was a bodyguard of a BJP leader, when he was found carrying a revolver during the protest rally at Howrah Maidan on October 8. He is at present in police custody and would be produced before the court by Monday. Sources said that Balwinder is at Howrah Police Station as he was remanded in police's custody. He was present at the police station itself when his wife along with other family members went there and held meetings with the senior police officers.

Kaur said: "I am thankful to the Chief Minister and her administration. I like Bengal very much as if we are members of the same family. Problems may crop up in a family and it also gets resolved. Similarly here also the matter has got solved. I do not have any bad feeling and Balwinder will continue to work in Bengal if he wants." She further said that she would also like to visit Durga Puja pandals here if Balwinder gets released.