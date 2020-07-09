'There was 100% corruption in Panchayats during Left regime'

Kolkata: Criticising the Opposition parties for defaming the state over a few stray incidents of irregularities in distribution of Amphan relief, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned about the 100 per cent corruption that used to take place in panchayats during the Left Front regime.



"There was 100 per cent corruption in panchayats during the Left Front regime

and the mechanism of corruption had developed during their

34 year's rule. We have brought it down to 10 per cent as we do not spare our own

workers. Police are taking strict steps against these people, filling cases and arrested such people that will solve the existing problem as well as it is not possible to do away with all problems in a day. Still

their (CPIM's) mechanism exist at some places. I need to fight day and night to tackle the same. Besides fighting

against aftermath of Amphan and COVID-19, I also need to fight against Congress, CPI(M), BJP and a media group and then comes different agencies of the Centre," she said while speaking at a programmeof Safe Drive Save Life organised by the Kolkata Police at Hazra in south Kolkata on Wednesday.

She further said: "Despite such a massive devastation caused by the super cyclone Amphan, some are doing politics over one or two stray incidents of irregularities over distribution of Amphan relief when there are 341 blocks and so many civic bodies in the state."

Adding she said: "It is unfortunate for Bengal that a media house is deliberately criticising the state

government."

Criticing the Opposition political parties for doing politics at this time of crisis

without standing beside the people at distress, the

Chief Minister said:

"Their tall talks in no way help people. One need to stand beside them at this time

of need as we were at Nabanna the entire night monitoring the situation on the day of Amphan."

Attacking the Left Front government saying that it was better known as government of load shedding as there used to be power cut for 18 out 24 hours and now chaos was created as there was no power supply for a day or so after the cyclone Amphan that had devastated the state.

Criticising the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme for which state has to bear 60 percent of the project cost, she said: "We had introduced Sasthya Sathi two years before the centre's scheme came into effect and 7.5 crore people are getting benefitted out of Sasthya Sathi. Now, one can also avail health facilities at Christian Medical College at Vellore and AIIMS under the scheme."