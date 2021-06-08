There should not be any report of carcass meat getting sold: Mamata

Kolkata: With reports of death of livestock due to Cyclone Yaas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed strict vigilance against sale of carcass meat.



"There should not be any report of carcass meat getting sold. There are certain spots where such acts take place. I would like to urge Director General of Police Virendra to intensify vigil to avoid sale of carcass meat," Banerjee said.

She has also directed the police to conduct raids at such spots and to maintain a vigil to find whether it is getting supplied to any hotel or restaurants.

Banerjee has also directed the top brass of the Animal Resource Development department to ensure lifting of the bodies of dead animals at the cyclone Yaas affected areas.

She has also suggested taking the bodies to the crematorium at Pramodnagar, which was set up only to cremate animals.

It needs to be mentioned that the sale of carcass meat in the state came to light in April 2018. The state government even had to set up a high powered committee headed by the then Chief Secretary, Malay De, to evolve a foolproof mechanism to bring an end to the menace of the sale of carcass meat. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had taken up the probe and arrested many people involved in the business of selling the same.

The Chief Minister also directed the Director General of Police to take all necessary steps so that no law and order situation takes place in any part of the state and also to maintain a vigil to avoid any communal tension.