There is 'no democracy left in Tripura': BJP Agartala MLA

Agartala/KOLKATA: The infighting in BJP has come out in the open as party MLA from Agartala Sudip Roy Burman lambasted the party for unleashing a reign of terror before the municipal election. Addressing a press conference, Roy Burman said: "Some outsiders headed by childish paratrooper leadership have tarnished the image of BJP nationwide. They are not BJP supporters but hooligans," he maintained.



He also declared that 'there is no democracy in Tripura", He asked people to exercise their vote against the "ongoing hooliganism in the state" and the threats of the "ruling party goons".

The severe criticism by Roy Burman just 48 hours before the municipal election has brought sheer embarrassment to the ruling BJP as Roy Burman has echoed what Trinamool Congress has been saying for the past one month. The campaign for the municipal election came to a close on Tuesday. The election will be held on November 25.

He said he had informed JP Nadda, BJP national president, BL Santosh and Himanta Biswasarma about the situation in Tripura.

He said the senior police and administrative officials, who had enjoyed all benefits during the Left Front regime, were observing the situation and not taking any action as they wanted the public disgust to grow. This would help to bring back the Left regime once again.

Asked to explain who the childish and paratrooper leaders were, he said: "Go and ask the auto driver or shop keepers, they will tell you who these leaders are," he said.

Roy Burman urged the people to foil any attempt to unleash the reign of terror by outsiders. "They are not BJP workers. They are hooligans and do not allow them to spread violence on the day of election. Put up resistance." He also appealed to the clubs to ensure peace on the day of election in their respective areas. "People should go to the polling stations to exercise their franchise," he maintained.

Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu welcomed Roy Burman's criticism. He said: "We have been telling this for quite some time that there is absolute lawlessness in Tripura."

Kunal Ghosh, general secretary of the Bengal unit of TMC, said: "BJP goons had threatened the TMC candidate from ward no 1 on Tuesday. These terror tactics will fail. There will be a silent revolution in the ballot box."