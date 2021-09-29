'There is a need for draft formulation for conservation of built heritage'

Kolkata: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister, stressed on the need for formulation of a draft with the help of architects, town planners and lawyers for Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday addressed a session on "Conservation of Built Heritage – a way forward" organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). He said: "For TDR, there is a need for a draft formulation with the help of architects, town planners, lawyers and other important stakeholders. Such a draft, once prepared, can be taken up for adoption. He also mentioned that the West Bengal Heritage Commission will work as a facilitator to make heritage conservation investment friendly". Partha Ranjan Das, member of the West Bengal Heritage Commission, opined in the favour of public private partnership (PPP) to ensure completion of the listing of heritage buildings at the earliest.