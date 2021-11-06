'The Valley of Words 2021' a two-day literature & arts festival starts in city

Kolkata: The 'Valley of Words (VoW) 2021', a two-day literature and arts festival in association with Indian Chamber of Commerce and The Bengal Club, which kicked off in the city on Saturday, witnessed several interesting discussions, debates, exhibitions and workshops.



The first day began with the inaugural session followed by book launch of Every Second Counts by writer Manick Maitra in presence of Amna Mirza, professor and Dr Sanjeev Chopra, director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and honorary curator of VoW.

"The Calcutta vertical is about celebrating the best of English fiction and non-fiction works that were submitted to the Valley of Words book awards. So you got five best book of fictions and five of non fictions. All the authors are here (The Bengal Club). Those abroad will be connecting digitally," said Chopra.

He stated that the discussions are all from Calcutta. The selection of books is Pan India and abroad. During the next two days, there will be discussion about these 10 books. Vow will also have a Poetry Café on Sunday.

"In addition to this, we are also celebrating the authors of other knowledge verticals who are Calcutta based.

For example, Alka Saraogi- she is a Hindi writer. Her new novel Kulbhushan ka naam darj Kijiye is on the shortlist.

She already had a session in Baroda. But because she is Calcutta based. Her session (Kalam Vishesh session) is being supported by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation," pointed out Chopra.

Meanwhile, National Digital Library of India (NDLI) had joined hands with VoW to collate and bring to its users an ever-increasing range of contents, resources and technologies.

"The Vow brings in a new dimension. We have already started working with them," said Partha Pratim Chakraborti, National Co-ordinator of NDLI and professor of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur and former director of IIT Kharagpur.