The biggest extortionist has now joined BJP: Mamata

Haldia: Without naming anyone Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee remarked that the biggest extortionist has now joined the BJP and said that "mothers and sisters" have to play a crucial role in this election in preventing "gaddars" and "outsiders" from unleashing terror on the day of polls. She also stated that she will be at Nandigram from the day of Holi this year.



"Earlier I was often restricted from visiting different places of East Midnapore. As if the Mir Jafar was controlling entire East Midnapore. This time I am contesting from Nandigram and would often visit the places including Khejuri, Contai, Patashpur. I have also taken a house at Nandigram. I will often stay here. I will also stay at Nandigram from the evening of Holi this time,"

Banerjee said.

Nandigram, from where Banerjee is contesting this time, is going for polls on April 1 and the last day of election campaign is on March 30. She would be in Nandigram from the day of Holi that is on March 28 and also scheduled to hold two rallies in Nandigram on March 29 and 30.

"Keep one thing in mind that Mir Jafar had betrayed Siraj-ud-Daulah. But never become successful to rule. Similarly, the betrayers here will also face the consequences of people's verdict against them," she said. "My mothers and sisters have to play a crucial role in this election. I would urge you all to build up protest in case any outsider or defectors come to create any ruckus ti disturb the peaceful poll process," she said urging people to lodge complaint with the Election Commission immediately if they find any "outsider" in their area.

Taking a dig at the Centre, she said that they have stopped dredging at Haldia Port.

"But we are taking steps for its development as it is gateway for the South-East countries. At the same time a deep sea port is coming up at Tajpur and a cable landing station is also getting development at Haldia each of which will create at least 25,000 job opportunities," she said after promising of constructing a bridge to connect Nandigram and Haldia that will further improve the economy of the region.

Banerjee also assured of developing East Midnapore in a new way. Shouting the "khela hobe" slogan Banerjee urged people to ensure that BJP get defeated in the "match of 2021 elections" as it will pave the way to oust BJP from the country. Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a rally on Sunday in Contai, hometown of turncoat leader Suvendu Adhikari.