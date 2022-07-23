Thapa, Chief Secy hold crucial GTA review meet

Darjeeling: The review meeting between Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa and administrative top brass of the West Bengal Government in Nabanna, the State Secretariat, witnessed discussions on many important and pending issues to streamline the functioning of the administrative set-up. The day also saw Thapa announcing the names of executive sabhasads as well as Member on duty department list of the GTA.



Anit Thapa on Friday named 14 executive sabhasads and the departments they will head. However, there is no department yet under him. The list includes Arun Sigchi for Health and Family Affairs along with Minority Affairs; Kalpana Pradhan — Women and Child Development; Norden Sherpa — Tourism; Sanchabir Subba — Education; Kamal Subba — Disaster Management and Ratan Thapa — Industries and PWD.

The Member on duty department list announced by Thapa includes the names of 17 member; departments and areas they will be in-charge of. The list includes TMC Sabhasad and former GTA Chairman Binoy Tamang who will oversee the Information and Cultural Department (Darjeeling area) of the GTA. Another TMC Sabhasad Suman Gurung will oversee Fisheries, Social Forestry and Tourism for the Kalimong area.

The meeting between Thapa and Chief Secretary H K Diwedi; BP Gopalika, ACS, Home and Hill Affairs; Manoj Pant ACS, Finance along with S Ponnambalam, Principal Secretary, GTA saw discussions on very important issues.

"The functioning of the GTA has to be streamlined. There are many powers and functions yet to be transferred along with constitution of different bodies for the smooth running of the GTA. The meeting delved on all this," stated Thapa.

The issues discussed included fund allocation to the GTA; formation of School Service Commission for the GTA area; constitution of subordinate service selection board; framing of recruitment rules for Group B, C and D; regularisation of adhoc; temporary and payband employees of GTA including teachers; approval of GTA rules for appointment of primary teachers; recognition of Ghoom Jorebungalow Degree College as government aided; establishment of Super-specialty Hospital at Triveni; waiving of last payment surcharge of outstanding electricity bills.

"In the Tourism sector, we discussed the setting up of a Tourism Development Corporation, as mentioned in Section 26 list 42 of GTA Act. The Corporation will promote Darjeeling Hills as a leading tourist destination. It will formulate ways to ensure highest quality services to tourists as well as higher returns to the government/GTA. It can also manage the properties under the Tourism department of the GTA," stated Thapa.

Projects including Giddapahar Ropeway and Gorkha Welfare Centre in Delhi were also discussed in the meeting.

Thapa will be returning to the Hills by the 9:30 am flight from Kolkata on Saturday.