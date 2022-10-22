TET protesters move HC against single bench order imposing Sec 144 at stir venue

Kolkata: Hours after being removed from the protest site by the police, teaching job aspirants filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court challenging a single bench order that imposed Section 144 of the CrPC at the venue.



The candidates, in the petition on Friday, claimed that they have a right to hold a peaceful protest.

Firdaus Shamim, the lawyer for the petitioners, said on Saturday that the appeal against the single bench order will be taken up for hearing on October 28 by a division bench.

Hundreds of candidates were staging a sit-in, earlier in the week, outside the West Bengal Board of Primary Education office at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, near here, claiming that they were denied jobs in state-sponsored and aided schools despite having cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) way back in 2014.

Some had even resorted to hunger strike to press for their demand.

They were removed from the protest venue by the police following a Calcutta High Court order enforcing section 144 of the CrPC at the site of agitation.